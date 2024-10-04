How to watch WWE Bad Blood: Live stream Punk vs Drew in the UK

How to watch the WWE Bad Blood: WWE is putting on one of the best cards of the year this weekend. Here’s how to live stream the event in the UK.

WWE is continuing on its hot streak, but outside of the big four cards of Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Summer Slam and Survivor Series, some of the in-between events can feel a little like B-shows.

Bad Blood is not one of those shows. WWE is pulling out the big guns for this event with Roman Reigns returning to the ring to team with his old foe, the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The unlikely duo will take on their common enemy in the shape of the new Bloodline – the pretender Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa and the Wolverine Jacob Fatu. This primer will bring you up to speed.

Elsewhere, the biggest feud of the year in WWE will finally be resolved in the demonic Hell in a Cell structure. CM Punk will face off against Drew McIntyre in what’s sure to be a brutal match-up.

The contest will have shades of the original Badd Blood event all the way back in 1997, which saw the Hell in a Cell match debut with an epic between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. Famously, that contest ended with the debut of Kane. If you’re a relatively new WWE fan, this is one you have to see.

Elsewhere, the feud between the former Judgment Day teammates, Finn Balor and the man ousted from the group Damien Priest, will continue.

The women’s title match mirrors that rivalry, with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan of the Judgment Day, facing off against the ousted Rhea Ripley. For this match, the man in the middle ‘Dirty’ Dominic Mysterio will be suspended above the ring in a shark tank to limit his interference.

And finally, the WWE Women’s Championship is on the line when Nia Jax defends against Bayley.

So here’s how to watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

SummerSlam 2024 Card

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre: Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs The Bloodline

Damien Priest vs Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Bad Blood 2024 start time

The main Bad Blood card starts at midnight UK time on the evening of Saturday October 5 / morning of Sunday October 6.

There’ll be a pre-show which will be free to air on WWE’s YouTube channel that starts at 10pm on Saturday evening.

Is WWE Bad Blood on Netflix?

No, you cannot watch Bad Blood on Netflix.

In early 2024, WWE signed a wide-ranging streaming deal with Netflix, but that won’t come into effect until January 2025 when RAW, SmackDown, NXT and the monthly premium live events will switch to the streaming platform in the UK. Essentially, Netflix will replace the WWE Network from that point on.

How to watch WWE Bad Blood in the UK

For now, it’s “as you were” in the UK. Bad Blood will, as usual, be screened on the WWE Network. If you don’t have a live subscription, you can sign up here for £9.99 a month. You can also sign up to watch the event on TNT Sports for £14.99.

The pre-show on WWE’s YouTube channel is available for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.