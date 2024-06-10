Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch WWDC 2024

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s officially the week of WWDC, meaning Tim Cook and the gang will be taking the stage for their keynote very shortly. 

If you’re interested in catching all the announcements live this year, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn when and where you can watch WWDC 2024. 

What is WWDC 2024? 

WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) is an annual event hosted by Apple. 

The conference itself is a week-long affair in which Apple invites third-party developers to attend talks and hands-on sessions with engineers. However, most of us associate WWDC with its opening keynote during which Apple showcases the latest software – and sometimes, hardware – innovations coming to its product line. 

This includes major updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. 

iPhone-15-Plus-review-10

When is WWDC 2024? 

WWDC 2024 will take place between June 10 and June 14 this year, beginning with the all-important keynote taking place on Monday June 10. 

The keynote will kick off at 10am local time for Apple in California, or 6pm BST for everyone here in the UK. There’s no official wrap-up time for the keynote, but these presentations typically take 1-2 hours depending on how much Apple has in store for us. 

How to watch WWDC 2024 

You can watch WWDC by heading to apple.com at 6pm BST or by opening the Apple TV app. Apple also has a link that makes adding the event to your calendar easy for anyone worried it’ll slip their mind later this evening. 

You can also catch the live stream over on YouTube. Here, you’ll find a countdown to the event as well as the option to receive a notification when the keynote is about to kick off.

Finally, if you’re unable to tune into the live stream this evening, don’t fret. We’ll be covering all of the biggest news from the event here at Trusted Reviews. Just bookmark our homepage and stop by later for a recap of all the major announcements from the keynote as we learn about them.

You might like…

Google Pixel 8a: Everything there is to know so far

Google Pixel 8a: Everything there is to know so far

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
Confirmed: The Galaxy S24 is way more powerful in the US than UK and Europe

Confirmed: The Galaxy S24 is way more powerful in the US than UK and Europe

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
MWC 2024: What to expect?

MWC 2024: What to expect?

Lewis Painter 4 months ago
Honor showcases just how helpful GenAI can be with MagicOS 8

Honor showcases just how helpful GenAI can be with MagicOS 8

Lewis Painter 5 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 5 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: Mobile Winners

Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: Mobile Winners

Lewis Painter 9 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words