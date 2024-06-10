It’s officially the week of WWDC, meaning Tim Cook and the gang will be taking the stage for their keynote very shortly.

If you’re interested in catching all the announcements live this year, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn when and where you can watch WWDC 2024.

What is WWDC 2024?

WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) is an annual event hosted by Apple.

The conference itself is a week-long affair in which Apple invites third-party developers to attend talks and hands-on sessions with engineers. However, most of us associate WWDC with its opening keynote during which Apple showcases the latest software – and sometimes, hardware – innovations coming to its product line.

This includes major updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

When is WWDC 2024?

WWDC 2024 will take place between June 10 and June 14 this year, beginning with the all-important keynote taking place on Monday June 10.

The keynote will kick off at 10am local time for Apple in California, or 6pm BST for everyone here in the UK. There’s no official wrap-up time for the keynote, but these presentations typically take 1-2 hours depending on how much Apple has in store for us.

How to watch WWDC 2024

You can watch WWDC by heading to apple.com at 6pm BST or by opening the Apple TV app. Apple also has a link that makes adding the event to your calendar easy for anyone worried it’ll slip their mind later this evening.

You can also catch the live stream over on YouTube. Here, you’ll find a countdown to the event as well as the option to receive a notification when the keynote is about to kick off.

Finally, if you’re unable to tune into the live stream this evening, don’t fret. We’ll be covering all of the biggest news from the event here at Trusted Reviews. Just bookmark our homepage and stop by later for a recap of all the major announcements from the keynote as we learn about them.