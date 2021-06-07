How to watch WWDC 2021: Don’t miss Apple’s iOS 15 reveal live today

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference – better known as WWDC – kicks off tonight.

Here’s what time you need to tune in and how to catch the keynote live from Apple Park.

How to watch WWDC 2021

Like last year’s Developers Conference, WWDC 2021 will take place online. While WWDC is scheduled to run from June 7 to June 11, today’s keynote is where we expect the biggest announcements to take place.

The keynote starts at 10am PDT (that’s 6pm here in the UK) and will be streamed live on Apple.com and on YouTube. You can watch the livestream below.

After the keynote, you can continue to tune into Apple’s developer sessions on the Apple Developer website or through the Apple Developer app until June 11.

What to expect

We’ve already shared what we expect to see from Apple’s big summer event this year, including our first proper look at iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Updates rumoured to be coming to the operating system in 2021 include a new widget view for the iPad, improved privacy controls and customisable profiles. The company shared a promotional image for the event that suggests iMessage will see an update in the OS update.

The image also hints at updates to the company’s AirPods and MacBook lines, leaving us hopeful we’ll see the rumoured Apple M1X chipset get revealed tonight, along with the MacBook Pro 2021. The timing of both would make sense considering the recent launch of Apple Music Lossless and Apple’s ongoing transition away from Intel to its own Apple Silicon processors.

That said, we don’t expect too many hardware announcements to take place tonight. WWDC is firstly a developers conference, meaning it typically focuses on software updates rather than new products.

If you can’t watch the livestream, then make sure to visit Trusted Reviews tonight to discover all the biggest announcements from the event as it takes place.