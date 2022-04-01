How to watch WrestleMania 38: It’s the showcase of the immortals and it’s an all weekend event. Here’s how to watch WrestleMania weekend live online in the UK.

For professional wrestling fans, this is the biggest weekend of the year. WrestleMania 38 takes place in Dallas, Texas, in the United States, with a packed card planned for both Saturday and Sunday night.

This year’s event seems to have recovered some of its old swagger with the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar showdown headlining Sunday night, while Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey leads the bill on Saturday night.

We’re equally excited for Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair for the RAW women’s championship, and can’t wait to see what the Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin showdown leads to. There are 14 advertised matches over the two nights and most of the company’s titles are on the line.

Altogether now… “Whoah! whoah! WrestleMania, we’re fighting to survive (just like that! just like that!).”

WrestleMania 38 weekend start time

There was a time when WrestleMania was a tight three hour show, with the best matches Vince McMahon could possibly put on, with months and months of build.

For better or worse, that’s no longer the case. WrestleMania 38 takes place over two nights. Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3, with both events held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where the Cowboys play.

WrestleMania Night 1 starts at 11:00pm UK on Saturday night, with a two-hour kick-off show. Yes, it is that long. The main card starts at 1am UK time (on Sunday 3rd) and is expected to run for around 3-4 hours.

WrestleMania 38 Night 2 follows suit. You can tune into a two-hour kick off show from 11:00pm UK time on Sunday April 3, with the main card starting at 1am UK time (on Monday 4th).

It’s a tough ask if you’ve got work on Monday morning, but it’s WrestleMania after all.

How to watch WrestleMania 38 weekend in the UK

While the WWE now shows all of its premium live events (FKA PPVs) on the Peacock streaming service in the United States, the trusty WWE Network is still the place to be in the UK this weekend.

You can subscriber to WWE Network for £9.99 a month, which is a really good deal considering everything you get beyond this weekend’s WrestleMania event (i.e. almost everything WWE has ever committed to tape, WCW, ECW and loads from the territories era, along with some of the best indie wrestling out there).

There is a free version of the WWE Network, but you’ll need to be a paid subscriber to get WrestleMania 38. Just head to Watch.WWE.com to sign up or restart your subscriptions.

You can watch on the dedicated Smart TV app from the WWE network, on iOS and Android, the major games consoles, and on the web too.

Enjoy the show…case of the immortals, you guys.