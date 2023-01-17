How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool: Live stream the FA Cup replay on free TV

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool: The FA Cup 3rd Round replay sees Liverpool travel to Wolves: Here’s the channel guide, live stream details and more.

Can Wolves add to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s troubles? The Reds head to the midlands tonight in crisis mode following a desperately poor 3-0 defeat at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, which Klopp himself called the worst display of his managerial career.

The FA Cup holders are hoping for some respite and progression to the 4th Round in this replay, following a 2-2 draw with Wolves at Anfield ten days ago.

Liverpool were quite fortunate to get through to this 3rd Round replay with Wolves having what seemed like a legitimate winner ruled out for offside late on. Where VAR would usually intervene to offer conclusive proof, there was a camera blind spot. Wolves, understandably were peeved and should be raring to go for this replay.

Wolves have moved themselves out of the relegation zone with some big wins since the arrival of former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui and will definitely fancy their chances of adding to Liverpool’s misery.

Wolves fielded a weakened side at Anfield, while Liverpool went strong, so it’ll be interesting to see whether both sides field their best available XIs for the replay. The winer of this 3rd Round replay will – sorry, Liverpool fans – face a visit to high-flying Brighton in the next round.

Will Liverpool be dumped out of the cup by Wolves? Or does the Reds’ fightback in the second half of the season begin here? Here’s how to watch Wolves vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Wolves vs Liverpool kick-off time

Wolves vs Liverpool kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Tuesday January 17. The game is being played at Molyneux Stadium in Wolverhampton and is one of five FA Cup replays taking place tonight. This, however, is the only game live on TV in the UK.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live on television and online?

The FA Cup is once again on terrestrial television in the United Kingdom, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

Wolves vs Liverpool is on BBC1 with coverage starting at 7:30pm UK time. You can watch on traditional television or stream live BBC iPlayer app on mobile devices, the web and smart TVs. You can also tune in on the BBC Sport website here.

How to listen to Wolves vs Liverpool for free

If you can’t watch live, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Wolves vs Liverpool audio stream here.

