How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal? Is the game live on TV and online? Free radio stream info

How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal: There’s a packed line-up of live Premier League football this weekend, but is Wolves vs Arsenal live on TV and online? Can you listen for free?

Arsenal have the opportunity to go into the World Cup break at the top of the Premier League table, a prospect Gunners’ fans would have bitten your hands off for at the start of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have only lost one game in the Premier League all season, while wins over Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea have fans believing it could finally be their year. Of course, they’ll need to be almost perfect between now and the end of the season to hold of Manchester City, but it can be done…

A win against Wolves on Saturday night would be the perfect sign-off for a six-week break, but the midlanders themselves need a win for different reasons. A rough start to the campaign saw manager Bruno Lage relieved of his duties at Molyneux.

Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has been appointed with Wolves sitting 19th in the table with just two league wins all season. The first task for Lopetegui will be to pull Wolves clear of the relegation zone and into the relative safety of mid-table.

There’s loads to play for on Saturday night as Wolves host Arsenal in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Wolves vs Arsenal kick-off time

Wolves vs Arsenal kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Saturday November 12. The game is being played at Molyneux Stadium in Wolverhampton. It’s the last game to be played in the Premier League on Saturday, following Newcastle vs Chelsea game at teatime (5:30pm).

How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal live on television and online?

So the game is available to watch live on TV in the UK, despite the unconventional kick-off time? We don’t see many Saturday night games, but we’re to have another top game to watch.

Sky Sports has a double header on Saturday evening and Wolves vs Arsenal coverage commences at 7:30pm UK time on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Wolves vs Arsenal for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Wolves vs Arsenal radio stream here

