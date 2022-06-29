How to watch Wimbledon 2022 in 4K HDR in the UK – UHD stream info here

How to watch Wimbledon in 4K UHD with HDR in the UK. The Championships are back at the All-England Club and you can enjoy the action in Ultra High Definition.

What’s a British summer without Wimbledon? After the tournament was missed altogether in 2020 and played with limited capacity crowds last year, the 2022 edition of the tournament is back at full capacity.

Novak Djokovic is going for a fourth straight Wimbledon title, while Rafa Nadal is somehow defying age and injury to be in serious contention for a third straight Grand Slam victory in 2022.

On the men’s side, the old guard is supplemented by two-time winner Andy Murray who is hoping to turn the clock back one last time and leave the centre court crowd with more memories to cherish. Unfortunately, we’re already down a couple contenders with Marin Cilic and last year’s beaten finalist Matteo Berretini forced out through Covid.

On the women’s side of the draw, the great British hope Emma Raducanu was eliminated in round two, and Serena Williams is also out following a classic match-up against Harmony Tan that ran late on centre court last night. Boo!

Here’s how to watch Wimbledon 2022 in 4K HDR on the best TV you have in the house.

Wimbledon 2022 got underway on Monday June 27 and will run all the way through to July 10. The women’s singles event comes to a close with the final on Saturday July 9, while the men’s singles final is a day later, in its traditional spot on Sunday July 10.

How to watch Wimbledon in 4K HDR

The BBC, as always has the rights to Wimbledon with coverage spanning BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC sports website and Radio 5 Live. However, to enjoy the greatest detail you’ll need to turn to the BBC iPlayer.

All matches broadcast from centre court – including the finals on July 9/10 – will be available in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) if you have the right equipment to combine with the iPlayer app. If you have a compatible TV you’ll see dedicated spots on the BBC iPlayer homepage before the games start. You’ll see the UHD icon if you have a supported set-up.

You’ll need a smart television that not only supports 4K revolution and the HDR standard, but the HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) standard. The BBC lists the supported sets on this page. Just click the specific manufacturer.

To enjoy the action to the fullest, the BBC recommends a broadband speed of 24Mbps or above. You’ll also need to ensure the app is set up to access the best possible video quality. The BBC provides the following instructions:

Click on Settings in the left-hand menu Choose Settings & Help Select Video Quality Choose Best Quality

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.