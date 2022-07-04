 large image

How to watch Westworld season 4: stream episode 2 right now

Thomas Deehan
Buyers' Advice Editor

Looking to stream the latest episode of Westworld at home? Here’s everything you need to know to stay up to date with season four.

Westworld is back with a vengeance, with a fourth season of HBO’s high concept sci-fi series promising to show us even more of the world beyond the titular theme park. Season three was an absolute rollercoaster as it gave us our first proper look of the society that Westworld was born from, and how the events of the first two seasons have come to impact that society in return.

If you have no idea what that all means then fear not, there’s still time to catch up with everything before season four comes to a close. Either way, these are the steps you need to follow to tune into HBO’s Westworld.

How to stream Westworld season 4, episode 2

If you want to stream the second episode of Westworld’s fourth season then you’ll need a subscription to Now. Sky has an ongoing distribution deal with HBO which is why shows like Westworld and Euphoria are available on Now.

You can even find all existing episodes of Westworld on Now, giving you the chance to dive into seasons one to three at your leisure.

How many episodes are in Westworld season 4?

Just like season three, season four will take on a shorter count of just eight episodes. With the current release schedule, the final episode of season four will air on Monday, August 15 in the UK.

Westworld: The story so far

Last season of Westworld showed us that the series has ambitions far beyond the walls of its titular theme park, and with Dolores’ grand plan being at odds with various major players who have their own connections to Westworld, there’s so much more that this new world has in store. For a better idea of what we’re in for, here’s the trailer for Westworld season four.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

