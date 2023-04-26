How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool: Is the game on TV and online?

Is West Ham vs Liverpool on TV? The Premier League midweek match day continues on Wednesday night as the Hammers host the Reds: But is the game live on TV and online?

So, the eyes of the nation will mostly be on the Etihad tonight as Manchester City host Arsenal in a game being billed as a Premier League title decider. However, there are also three other games being played tonight with wide-ranging implications.

One of them is at the London Stadium where West Ham take on Liverpool. The Hammers are edging away from the bottom three after a season where David Moyes team spent an unhealthy amount of time in the drop zone. They’re currently six points clear of Everton in 18th place and it’s likely that another win or two could ensure they keep their status in tact while continuing on towards potential European glory in the Europa Conference League.

With all due respect, that’s a competition Liverpool fans will be hoping to avoid next season. After reaching three of the last five Champions League finals, the Reds have endured a torrid season and now look highly unlikely to return to the elite competition next season.

A Europa League place would be an inconvenience given the Thursday-Sunday schedule that entails, but the Conference League would be a little bit of an embarrassment for Jurgen Klopp’s side who face a big summer rebuilding effort.

A win tonight would move Liverpool level on points with hapless Tottenham in sixth with Spurs to visit Anfield on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch West Ham vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

West Ham vs Liverpool kick-off time

West Ham vs Liverpool kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Wednesday April 26. The game is being played at the London Stadium, home of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Is West Ham vs Liverpool on TV?

Thankfully, yes! BT Sport has the rights to the entire midweek program of games and you can watch all ten between Tuesday and Thursday. West Ham vs Liverpool is on BT Sport 2 HD. Coverage starts at 7:15pm.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

