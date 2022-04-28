How to watch West Ham vs Frankfurt Europa League semi-final live stream

How to watch West Ham vs Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final. The Hammers are on the cusp of European glory. Here’s how to watch West Ham vs Frankfurt on TV and online.

When David Moyes returned to West Ham, few envisioned the club at the business end of European competition and competing for a top four spot in the Premier League. Moyesey probably did, and fair play to him!

Tonight West Ham United host Frankfurt of Germany in the first leg of a very winnable semi-final as they seek a first European final in 46 years. The club won the now defunct Cup Winners Cup in 1965 and reached the final again in 1976.

The semi-final comes with English (Rangers fans would add ‘British’) clubs once again dominant in European competitions this season and there’s a chance the Brits could sweep the finals once again. Rangers face a tough assignment against RB Leipzig in the other semi-final tonight.

Can Declan Rice, Jared Bowen and co make history for the Hammers? We can’t wait to find out. A thrilling brilliant night of top European football. Here’s how to watch West Ham vs Frankfurt on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

West Ham vs Frankfurt kick-off time

West Ham vs Frankfurt kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday April 28. It’s the first leg of the Europa League semi-final and is being played at the London Stadium and is probably the biggest thing to happen there since the Olympics.

How to watch West Ham vs Frankfurt

As with the Champions League, the Europa League is exclusive to BT Sport this season so there’s no option to watch on free-to-air television. That might change if the Hammers get to the final, as BT Sport have been pretty decent on that front in recent years.

As such you’ll need a BT Sport subscription of sorts to watch the game tonight. Coverage starts tonight at 7:00pm on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.