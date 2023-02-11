 large image

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea: Stream the Premier League live and listen free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea: The Premier League action continues as Chelsea travel to West Ham. Here’s how to watch on TV and online or listen for free.

These two clubs don’t like each other, which is fabulous news for the rest of us who like to enjoy a bit of a scrap over a Saturday lunchtime. West London travels to East London as Chelsea make the trip to the London Stadium to battle the Hammers.

There’ll be a decent amount of interest in this one, given Chelsea spent January spending like the proverbial drunken sailor on a wealth of new talent from across the globe. Now we’ll see if under-pressure manager Graham Potter can figure out his best XI.

West Ham have struggled badly this season, but have managed to pull themselves out of the relegation zone following a win against Everton and a gallant draw against high-flying Newcastle.

Chelsea will perhaps represent another stern test for David Moyes’ efforts to get the East End club back up the table and challenging for the European places.

All in all, it’s set up to be an intriguing clash on Saturday morning. Here’s how to watch West Ham vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

West Ham vs Chelsea kick-off time

West Ham vs Chelsea kicks off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday February 11. The game is being played at the London Stadium.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea live on television and online?

The game is live on television and BT Sport has the rights. You can tune in to West Ham vs Chelsea on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate from 11:30am.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want. 

How to listen to West Ham vs Chelsea for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the West Ham vs Chelsea live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

