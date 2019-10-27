How to watch Watchmen: How to watch and stream HBO’s new Watchmen series

Watchmen was a hit on the big screen and now HBO is trying to make it a hit on the small screen. Here’s how you can come along for the ride and stream Watchmen.

Watchmen originated as a series of 1980’s DC comic books, before the 2009 film brought it to the attention of the mass market.

The new series is headed up by Lost co-creator, Damon Lindelof who, as Variety reported, is keen to “start from scratch” rather than follow on from the feature length take on the Watchmen universe.

How to watch Watchmen: When does Watchmen start?

Watchmen started airing on Monday October 21, but it’s all available to catch up on Now TV if you’re late to the party.

How to watch Watchmen episode 2: What channel is Watchmen on?

Watchmen airs on Sky Atlantic, Sky channel number 108, for Sky customers.

How to watch Watchmen episode 2: How to stream Watchmen online?

If you don’t subscribe to Sky television, you can watch Watchmen online via Now TV.

Watchmen Preview: Who is in the cast of Watchmen? What is Watchmen about?

The show’s story sees an alternative USA racked by political and racial tensions. Taking place 30 years after the events of the comic books’ story, the plot mainly takes place in Tulsa, and sees a white supremacist group called the Seventh Cavalry facing off against a masked and embattled US police force.

The masked vigilantes at the centre of Watchmen’s plot find themselves trapped between these two groups, but don’t expect all the bad guys to go home with bloody noses after a typical world-beating superhero performance.

Watchmen ignores the 2009 film (which itself received a mixed response from fans and critics alike) and moves closer to the original source material.

Critics have been positive about Watchmen so far, but also acknowledged that its a complete departure from both normal super hero convention, and from the Watchmen film. If you’re an Avengers fan looking for your next ‘goodies vs baddies’ fix, this show won’t scratch that same itch.

It features a star studded cast. Regina King plays Detective Angela Abar, and by extension her alter ego, Sister Night. Don Johnson plays Chief Judd Crawford and Tim Blake Nelson plays Looking Glass.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr, Will Reeves and Adelaide Clemens all also feature.

Jeremy Irons takes on an interesting role too, as the morally ambiguous Ozymandias and his alter ego, Adrian Veidt. He told RadioTimes.com: “I saw him a little bit as an ex–US President, you know, someone who had been in the thick of it and making important decisions and doing important things and now playing golf somewhere.”

“So a little bit bored, a bit annoyed, wanting to maybe get out of this situation. Someone who was trying to fill the days with things that kept him sane.”

“It was a long time ago since he was pictured in the graphic novel, 30 years ago. And people change.”

The show’s creators were initially cagey about revealing Iron’s role in the programme. Now he’s known to be playing Ozymandias, albeit a re-imagined version. The character is a longstanding one, lifted from the original 80’s graphic novel.

This new HBO series has made ripples with critics and fans. It might be a slightly acquired taste, but it’s definitely an interesting experience and well worth trying. Head to Now TV, using the link above, if you’re keen to stream Watchmen.

