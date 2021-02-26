How to watch WandaVision Episode 8: Penultimate episode airs today!

How to watch WandaVision Episode 8: Here’s your guide to catching the penultimate instalment of the hit Marvel show on Disney Plus.

Following a weird and wonderful beginning, delving deep into 1950s and 60s sitcom land, WandaVision is literally coming out of its shell as we approach the present day, and the end of a season that’ll have major ramifications for Phase 4 of the MCU. We’re all set for Episode 8.

How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus

Unfortunately, there’s only one legal way to watch WandaVision and that’s on Disney Plus. You can watch all of the episodes to date on demand, as well as this week’s instalment if you have an active Disney Plus subscription.

The eighth and penultimate episode lands at 8am UK time on Friday morning and, immediately after it airs, it’ll be available on demand with all of the others.

If you haven’t been a Disney Plus subscriber yet, there’s no longer free trials on offer, so it’s time to pony up. A Disney Plus subscription is now £7.99 a month, or £79.99 a year. That’s a significant increate on the introductory price of £5.99/£59.99.

As well as WandaVision, you’ll also get all the movies from the MCU, as well as a massive array of Disney, Pixar and Star Wars content to delve into. There’s Fox programming like The Simpsons and all the nature programming you can shake a stick at from National Geographic.

As well as all that, Disney Plus has now added a host of content under the Star banner in the UK, which brings loads of top notch archive content like The X-Files, Grey’s Anatomy, 24, Family Guy, Scrubs and Sons of Anarchy. All that ought to keep you going for a while, right?

What is WandaVision?

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

The series centres on ‘Scarlet Witch’ Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) who we were initially led to believe were living out an alternate reality (as they’d have to be if you were paying attention during Phase 3 of the MCU) as a married couple in 1950s American suburbia.

They were seemingly happily married with twins, although things weren’t all as they seemed. However, the curtain has gradually been pulled back with the aid of Captain Monica Rambeau, aka Geraldine, who’s been going back and forth between Westview and the real world.

We now know a grief-stricken Wanda has created her own Truman Show-like universe where she’d planned to reside with the dearly-departed Vision, away from the clutchings of reality.

She’s barely keeping it together, literally and figuratively, no thanks to her super-annoying neighbour Agatha, who, at the end of episode 7, as being a powerful witch in her own right.

“Who’s been messing up everything? It’s been Agatha All Along.”