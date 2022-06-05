How to watch Wales vs Ukraine World Cup 2022 playoff for free on TV and online

How to watch Wales vs Ukraine: Ukraine travels to Cardiff for a one-off game to decide which team goes to this winter’s World Cup. Here’s how to watch the game for free, live on TV and online.

Ukraine are one game away from making it to the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. While it would be improper to call this a fairytale, the national team appears desperate to give their countryfolk something to smile about, if only for a moment.

It was clear from Wednesday night’s defeat of Scotland at Hampden Park that this Ukraine side is playing for more than just a spot in Qatar. In a tremendously gritty and passionate display, Ukraine overawed the Scots to emerge 3-1 winners.

The team has remained on the British Isles for the play-off final against Rob Page’s Wales side, who have an innate knack of rising to the big occasions, especially at the European Championships in recent years. On the line for Wales is a first World Cup finals berth since 1958, when they lost in the quarter-finals to Brazil.

Even with legends like Neville Southall, Ian Rush, Mark Hughes and Ryan Giggs turning out for their country down the years, Wales have failed to make a finals since. Can Gareth Bale, in what’s likely to be his final hurrah for Wales, secure qualification at the expense of Ukraine?

Here’s how to watch Wales vs Ukraine this weekend on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Wales vs Ukraine kick-off time

Wales vs Ukraine in the World Cup 2022 play-off final kicks of at 5:00pm UK time on Sunday June 5. The game is being played at the Cardiff City Stadium where Wales have played all home games in this campaign.

How to watch Wales vs Ukraine on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. ITV has the rights, with coverage starting at 4pm. That includes coverage on the ITV Hub website and apps.

In Wales, the game is being shown in the Welsh language on S4C at 4:15pm UK time. If you have a Sky Sports subscription you’ll also be able to watch on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 4:00pm. So, there’s plenty of options available.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.