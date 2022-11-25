How to watch Wales vs Iran: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

If you’re keen to watch Wales take on Iran at the 2022 World Cup then you’ve come to the right place – here we’ll run through how to catch the match.

After a tight 1-1 draw with USA, Wales will be hoping to increase their chances of qualification with a win against Iran – a team that are coming off a 6-2 drubbing by England in their first game.

Wales vs Iran kick-off time

Wales vs Iran kicks off at 10:00am UK time on Friday, November 25.

This is the first game of a packed day of action, a day that concludes with England taking on the USA. There’s also Qatar vs Senegal and Netherlands taking on Ecuador. This is the first day of the second round of group stage fixtures, so we’ve seen everyone play now.

How to watch Wales vs Iran live on free TV and online?

BBC will be showing Wales vs Iran. Coverage starts at 9:10am UK time on BBC One. You can also watch the live stream on the BBC website or watch on the BBC iPlayer app, either on your phone, tablet, laptop or television.

Is Wales vs Iran available to watch in 4K and HDR?

As Wales vs Iran is on BBC, it will be available in 4K with HDR.

BBC has said that all 33 games it has the rights to show in the UK will be aired in 4K via the BBC iPlayer app – but this will only be through smart TVs and supported streaming boxes, and isn’t available on phones or laptops. The resolution is accompanied by the HLG HDR format.

You’ll need a supported TV set with the latest version of the iPlayer app to watch into the content marked ‘UHD’. Live coverage can be found on the iPlayer home page. Here are the supported TVs. Devices like Sky Glass support it too.

