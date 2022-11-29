How to watch Wales vs England: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and 4K live stream

Wales take on England today at the World Cup, with the Welsh knowing a hefty win is required to give them any chance of making it out of the group. If you want to watch the game, here’s all you need to know.

Neither of these two sides impressed last time around, with England labouring to a draw against a focused US side and Wales conceding two late goals to lose to Iran.

Wales vs England kick-off time

Wales vs England kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Tuesday November 29.

Earlier in the day Ecuador and Senegal will square off (3:00 pm UK time) alongside the Netherlands taking on the already eliminated hosts Qatar (also 3:00 pm).

Elsewhere, USA will take on Iran in what is set to be a massive game to see who qualifies. USA v Iran kicks off at 7:00 pm, the same time as England vs Wales.

As these are the last group games, all the games from the same group kick off at the same time and there are no 10:00 am kick offs anymore.

How to watch Wales vs England live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on BBC 1 and the BBC iPlayer with coverage starting at 6:00pm UK time. The USA vs Iran match will be available on iPlayer and BBC 2 from 6:45 pm.

The two other games earlier in the day are on ITV 1 and ITV X.

Is Wales vs England available to watch in 4K?

The BBC is offering a load of its World Cup games in 4K HDR through its iPlayer streaming service, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. England vs Wales is one of those such games.

We’ve detailed everything you need to know about how to watch the World Cup in 4K.

