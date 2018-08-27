How to watch NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime: Stream Vikings vs Rams online

Amazon Prime begins its second season of broadcasting the NFL Thursday Night Football games, starting with the Week 4 clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. Here’s how to stream the game live on Amazon Prime for free in the UK.

The Amazon Prime deal with the NFL is once again good news for gridiron fans in the UK, because the games are free to stream on Prime Video for those with a Prime subscription.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you’re able to trial the service freely for 30-days (£7.99 a month thereafter). That will get you four weeks of NFL games for free with some intriguing features coming up.

For Prime subscribers it’s an opportunity to watch some NFL action without paying for Sky Sports, either through a subscription or the purchase of a Now TV pass.

How to watch Vikings @ Rams on Amazon Prime

Tonight’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams will be simulcast on Amazon Prime and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, the game is streaming live on Amazon Prime, while it’ll be televised on the Fox broadcast network and the NFL Network.

You can head to Amazon.co.uk/video to tune into the game or download the Prime video apps and log-in with your Prime account details.

What time does the NFL Thursday Night Football game kick off?

The game, which takes place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, kicks-off at 1:20am at on Thursday night/Friday morning in the UK. That’s 8:20pm eastern time in the United States. Coverage starts on Amazon Video at 12:30am (UK time) and 7:30pm (US eastern time).

Why watch NFL on Amazon Prime?

The Amazon feed will offer a number of commentary options, including all-female audio from Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm. This will mark the first time two women commentators will cover an entire NFL game. There’s also the return of the British English commentary track, for those viewers who might prefer commentary with a little more… shall we say, decorum, than our American counterparts.

Prime members can select their desired audio track from the Prime Video player menu, in order to switch up the commentary options.

