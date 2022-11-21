How to watch USA vs Wales: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

The World Cup has kicked off, and it’s now time for Wales and the USA to play their first match. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to stream it live.

Joining England and Iran in Group A, Wales and USA know there’s every chance at least one of them can make it out of this tight group. So who will make the perfect start?

USA vs Wales kick-off time

USA vs Wales kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Monday, November 21.

This is the final game of the day, following on from England’s 6-2 victory over Iran and Senegal V Netherlands.

How to watch USA vs Wales live on free TV and online?

Every game at World Cup 2022 will be available to watch on TV or live stream online for free in the UK. BBC and ITV are sharing the rights again.

ITV will be showing the first Wales game, with coverage beginning at 6:05pm UK time on ITV 1. You can also watch the live stream on the ITV Hub (which will soon be rebranded to ITV X)

Is USA vs Wales available to watch in 4K?

While all the BBC games are available to watch in 4K UHD with HLG HDR in the UK, ITV games are not – not even through the ITV Hub.

ITV simply doesn’t support 4K or HDR, so there’s no way for them to offer the service. This is a shame, and hopefully, ITV will offer higher-res streaming in the future.

Our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the way to stream the tournament.

