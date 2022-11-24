How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Uruguay are taking on South Korea in the 2022 World Cup today, and you can catch all the action for free by following this guide.

Both of these teams have a number of standout players and with a tight group, picking up a victory and the three points here could be vital in progressing to the next round. If you’re keen on catching the action, you’ve come to the right place.

Uruguay vs South Korea kick-off time

Uruguay vs South Korea kicks off at 1:00pm UK time on Thursday, November 24.

This is the second match of the day, following on from Cameroon’s early tie against the Swiss. It also takes place before a tantalising twosome of Brazil v Serbia and Portugal v Ghana.

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea live on free TV and online?

BBC will be showing Uruguay vs South Korea. It will also be showing Brazil v Serbia later in the day too, however all the other games will be shown on ITV and ITV Hub.

Coverage tonight starts at 12:45pm UK time on BBC One. You can also watch the live stream on the BBC website or watch on the BBC iPlayer app, either on your phone, tablet, laptop or television.

This incredible 54% off deal on the LG OLED A2 (2022) will not last This is not a drill. Amazon is offering the LG A2 OLED TV (2022) for 54% off ahead of Black Friday. The 55-inch set is a bona fide hit and we may not see a better TV deal this shopping season. Amazon

Was £1,699.99

£779 View Deal

Is Uruguay vs South Korea available to watch in 4K and HDR?

As Uruguay vs South Korea is on BBC, it will be available in 4K with HDR.

BBC has said that all 33 games it has the rights to show in the UK will be aired in 4K via the BBC iPlayer app – but this will only be through smart TVs and supported streaming boxes, and isn’t available on phones or laptops. The resolution is accompanied by the HLG HDR format.

You’ll need a supported TV set with the latest version of the iPlayer app to watch into the content marked ‘UHD’. Live coverage can be found on the iPlayer home page. Here are the supported TVs. Devices like Sky Glass support it too.

The Echo Show 8 is a bona fide steal ahead of Black Friday Amazon’s dinky smart display is 42% off ahead of Black Friday. You can smarten up your home with this Alexa powered screen with a built in rear speaker for just £69.99 Amazon

42% off

Now just £69.99 View Deal

Best Black Friday Deals

The World Cup kicks off alongside Black Friday, and here are some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted so far.