How to watch today’s Trump Impeachment Hearings on TV or online

Trump Impeachment Hearings Live Stream: How to watch online or on TV

The Donald Trump Impeachment Hearings are underway, with the United States House of Representatives holding public hearings as they deliberate whether to formally impeach the embattled 45th POTUS.

The next session takes place on Friday, November 15 and they will be televised live in the US and the UK, as the court of public opinion draws its own conclusions on whether Trump should be subjected to a full Senate trial, which could see him removed from office.

On Friday, all of the major US news networks will be offering wall-to-wall coverage of the testimony and subsequent grilling by lawmakers of Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States Ambassador to the Ukraine.

Her role in the proceedings is thought to be critical. A highly-respected and tenured diplomat Yovanovitch was relieved of her position by Trump and – allegedly – subjected to a smear campaign, which she called “false claims by people with clearly questionable motives”. One of those people is Trump associate Rudy Guiliani, who is alleged to have been instrumental in facilitating firing of the career public servant.

The testimony, which follows those of George Kent (Deputy Assistant Secretary of State) and Bill Taylor (former Ambassador and top US diplomat in Ukraine), on Wednesday, promises to be compelling viewing.

How to watch the Trump Impeachment Hearings live online

If you’re in the UK, BBC Parliament is showing live coverage of the Trump Impeachment hearings.

Coverage starts at 4pm GMT (11am Washington time) and runs until 8pm.

You’ll be able to watch on the BBC Parliament television channel, which is free to air on all platforms, or online via the BBC iPlayer. Just follow this link to join the live coverage on Friday. You can watch coverage from Wednesday’s headings here. Or below thanks to CBS News:

While that’s great for Brits, there’s a potential bump in the road. Yovanovitch’s testimony is scheduled to commence at 2pm UK time (9am Washington time). BBC Parliament will probably join it live, but we don’t know for sure.

In that instance, you should be able to watch via one of the main US networks’ YouTube channels or websites. CBS News and C-SPAN are live streaming coverage on YouTube. The likes of Fox News, CNN and MSNBC are streaming coverage via their websites.

Coverage will be augmented by panel discussions with analysts, so choose wisely depending on your political persuasions.

You may encounter location blockers when accessing some of these sources and, if so, we’d like to point you to our guide to the best VPNs.

