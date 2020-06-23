How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live tonight: Stream and channel

After months of absolutely no football, the Premier League is back in full swing following the first round of fixtures. The next match is Tottenham vs West Ham and it’s set to be an enticing London derby. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch the game live, on any device, wherever you are.

Spurs vs West Ham kick-off time

The game kicks off at 8.15 pm BST. Shortly after the conclusion of the previous match, which is Leicester City vs Brighton

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham in the UK

UK viewers can tune in on the Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event channels to watch the match. Sky has an interesting strategy here, letting you watch the match with faux crowd noise piped in on Main Event, or without it on Sky Sports Premier League. You can watch this channel through your Sky, BT or Virgin Media box along with the Sky Go service and app.

Coverage begins at 8.00 pm BST. The evening’s coverage as a whole begins at 5.30 pm BST so we assume they’ll be lots of build-up then for this match too along with talk of LCFC vs Brighton.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game. These passes come in daily and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast.

Tottenham vs West Ham Match Preview

West Ham slipped to within goal difference of the relegation zone after a dismal loss to Wolves at the weekend and will need to perform a lot better here to pick up any points against Spurs.

The first game back for Tottenham was a draw at Man United and with that extra fitness all the players should have after 90 minutes this will hopefully be more of what we’re used to in the Premier League. Three points for Spurs would take them above Sheff Utd into seventh, still way off where they’d want to be at this point in the season.

