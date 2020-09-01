The Nvidia Ampere graphics cards will be revealed tonight, including the GeForce RTX 3090 which is touted to become the most powerful consumer graphics card yet.

We’ve seen plenty of rumours doing the rounds for the next-gen graphics cards, but Nvidia has remained tight-lipped for the majority of specs and features. That’s set to change during today’s event, as we finally find out information such as performance power, pricing and specs.

Related: Nvidia Ampere

How to watch today’s Nvidia Ampere event

You’ll be able to watch the Nvidia Ampere event on Nvidia’s official website from 5pm UK time (9am PT).

Alternatively, you can watch via Nvidia’s Twitch channel by clicking here.

Nvidia has given no indication how long the presentation will last, but we reckon it will be longer than an hour. All four next-gen graphics cards – including the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 – are set to be shown off, along with their respective specs.

We’re also likely to see benchmark data in comparison to Nvidia’s current Turing graphics cards. A supposed leaked slide has already suggested the RTX 3090 will see a 2x improvement for RTX performance compared to the RTX 2080 Ti. Note, this is likely in reference to the ray tracing performance rather than straight-up 4K horsepower.

Related: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Release dates and pricing are also expected to be confirmed. The RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 are rumoured to become available in September, with prices set at $1400 and $800 respectively. The RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 are predicted to be significantly more affordable, but may not be available to buy until October and November,

However, prices and release dates are always subject to change, so we recommend you wait until Nvidia officially confirms the details before you start making plans.

Check back with Trusted Reviews at 5pm for the showcase event. And if you can’t make that time, don’t worry, as we’ll be covering all the announcements so you know all the specs, features, prices and release dates as soon as they’re revealed.

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…