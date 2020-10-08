How to watch today’s AMD Ryzen 5000 and Zen 3 reveal event

AMD will officially reveal its Ryzen 5000 desktop processors today, with the next-gen chips featuring Zen 3 architecture for potentially substantial performance gains.

It’s a pretty huge milestone for AMD, as the company looks to crank up the pressure on Intel months before the Rocket Lake desktop processor launch.

But how can you watch the Ryzen 5000 reveal event live? Scroll down for all the information you need – and if you can’t follow live, then keep an eye on Trusted Reviews as we report all the major news announcements.

Related: AMD Ryzen 5000

How to watch AMD Ryzen 5000 and Zen 3 reveal event

The AMD Ryzen 5000 and Zen 3 event can be watched via the below video, AMD’s official YouTube account, or on AMD’s website.

The livestream event will begin at 5pm UK time, with YouTube allowing you to set a reminder by clicking the button above.

AMD is expected to officially unveil its new Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors for the first time, which will feature the 7nm+ Zen 3 architecture.

Rumours (via Patrick Schur) suggest we’ll see the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 Core) and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (8 Core) desktop processors announced today. There has also been speculation about a 10-core Ryzen 5000 chip, but we’re not 100% convinced by that.

Related: What is Zen 3?

Either way, it looks like the high-end Ryzen 5000 processors will boast significantly more cores and threads than Intel’s upcoming Rocket Lake chips. Rumours indicate there will be a maximum of eight cores in the Rocket Lake line-up. This will potentially mean AMD will retain its lead for multi-threaded performance, which is important for professional-grade content creation.

Intel has at least confirmed that Rocket Lake will support PCIe 4.0 and will launch in the first quarter of 2021. So if you’re looking for the absolute most powerful CPU for gaming, you may want to wait until the Intel Rocket Lake launch before making a final decision.

While AMD is expected to offer lots and lots of information about its upcoming Ryzen processors during tonight’s presentation, don’t expect to hear any news on the upcoming AMD Big Navi (RDNA 2) graphics cards. AMD has already confirmed it will be holding a separate digital event on 28 October for its next-gen GPUs.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…