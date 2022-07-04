How to watch the Xiaomi 12S launch

This is how you can watch the unveiling of Xiaomi’s newest smartphone live, so that you don’t miss a single thing.

The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has already had a busy year in 2022, but fortunately for its fans it shows no signs whatsoever of letting up. Hot on the heels of the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch, and budget phones such as the Poco X4 Pro 5G, the manufacturer is now gearing up to launch an all-new device: the Xiaomi 12S.

When is the Xiaomi 12S launch?

The Xiaomi 12S launch will take place on 4 July 2022, at 7pm (GMT+8). If you’re wondering when that is in your time zone, here are a few selected conversions:

British Summer Time: 12pm

Central European Summer Time: 1pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 4am

Eastern Daylight Time: 7am

Where to watch the Xiaomi 12S launch

You can watch the Xiaomi 12S launch across a variety of platforms, including the Xiaomi YouTube channel, Xiaomi Facebook page, Xiaomi Twitter page, and Xiaomi’s own website mi.com.

Below is embedded the launch video on YouTube:

What is the Xiaomi 12S?

Xiaomi has been heavily teasing the 12S Pro handset via its official channels in China, such as the social media site Weibo, so we actually already know a fair bit about this device even before its launch. The camera set-up will be consist of three 50-megapixel sensors, and it will be capable of 120W wired fast-charging.

The poster below reveals some of its astonishing screen specs:

As you can see, the LTPO panel will support 10-bit colour and boast a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, while its resolution clocks in at 2K and it is claimed to hit a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

That’s all we know so far about the Xiaomi 12S Pro, but you’ll be sure to find out far more about it and its companion models if you tune into Xiaomi’s live launch event on July 4.