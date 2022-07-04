 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch the Xiaomi 12S launch

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

This is how you can watch the unveiling of Xiaomi’s newest smartphone live, so that you don’t miss a single thing.

The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has already had a busy year in 2022, but fortunately for its fans it shows no signs whatsoever of letting up. Hot on the heels of the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch, and budget phones such as the Poco X4 Pro 5G, the manufacturer is now gearing up to launch an all-new device: the Xiaomi 12S.

When is the Xiaomi 12S launch?

The Xiaomi 12S launch will take place on 4 July 2022, at 7pm (GMT+8). If you’re wondering when that is in your time zone, here are a few selected conversions:

  • British Summer Time: 12pm
  • Central European Summer Time: 1pm
  • Pacific Daylight Time: 4am
  • Eastern Daylight Time: 7am

Where to watch the Xiaomi 12S launch

You can watch the Xiaomi 12S launch across a variety of platforms, including the Xiaomi YouTube channel, Xiaomi Facebook page, Xiaomi Twitter page, and Xiaomi’s own website mi.com.

Below is embedded the launch video on YouTube:

What is the Xiaomi 12S?

Xiaomi has been heavily teasing the 12S Pro handset via its official channels in China, such as the social media site Weibo, so we actually already know a fair bit about this device even before its launch. The camera set-up will be consist of three 50-megapixel sensors, and it will be capable of 120W wired fast-charging.

The poster below reveals some of its astonishing screen specs:

As you can see, the LTPO panel will support 10-bit colour and boast a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, while its resolution clocks in at 2K and it is claimed to hit a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

That’s all we know so far about the Xiaomi 12S Pro, but you’ll be sure to find out far more about it and its companion models if you tune into Xiaomi’s live launch event on July 4.

You might like…

Prime Day 2022: Early and expected deals for Amazon’s mega sale

Prime Day 2022: Early and expected deals for Amazon’s mega sale

Thomas Deehan 1 min ago
Sound and Vision: Is personalised sound true to artist intent?

Sound and Vision: Is personalised sound true to artist intent?

Kob Monney 24 hours ago
The late Steve Jobs is still scooping up the biggest awards around

The late Steve Jobs is still scooping up the biggest awards around

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Spotify’s new playlist will save you from the Upside Down, a la Kate Bush

Spotify’s new playlist will save you from the Upside Down, a la Kate Bush

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Google just solved a major Android foldable pain point

Google just solved a major Android foldable pain point

Chris Smith 3 days ago
How to find your Windows 10 product key

How to find your Windows 10 product key

Mark Tyson 3 days ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.