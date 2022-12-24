 large image

How to watch The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series online

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch The Witcher: Blood Origin – Netflix is building out The Witcher universe with a new prequel called Blood Origin. It’ll be available to stream at home over Christmas. Here’s how.

The Witcher has proved to be one of Netflix’ most successful series of recent years and is a rare video game property that doesn’t seem to result in absolute travesty, when adapted for the small or the large screen.

Now, the streaming giant is going back in time for a prequel that spans 1,200 years before the events of the The Witcher. It’s a hugely anticipated limited series and is bound to be one of the most watched streaming shows over the festive period.

There’ll be no Harry Cavill, naturally, as it’s set way in the past and the man formerly known as Superman is also leaving The Witcher franchise after Season 3. Instead, there’ll be a new cast of characters to get to know, with Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Michelle Yeoh in the starring roles

Here’s how to watch The Witcher: Blood Origin online from the comfort of your home (with an optional glass of mulled wine).

How to stream The Witcher: Blood Origin online

As with the series chronicling the main timeline, which currently has two seasons under its belt, The Witcher: Blood Origin will stream exclusively on Netflix. The series lands on Christmas Day, so if The King’s Speech leaves you cold, the soaps have you rolling your eyes, and Call The Midwife gets you too weepy, you’ll be able to binge all episodes of The Witcher: Blood Origin.

You will need a Netflix subscription to be able to access the film and, as there are no longer any free trials available, you can sign up for Netflix here. You can choose from Netflix Basic with Ads (£4.99 a month) and have to contend with a few ads, get Netflix Standard (£10.99), or sign-up Netflix Premium (£15.99) and watch the series in 4K HDR.

The Witcher: Blood Origin plot and trailer

The official synopsis for the new series reads: “More than a thousand years before the events of “The Witcher,” seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire.”

You can watch the trailer below.

