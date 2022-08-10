How to watch the UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Frankfurt live stream details

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup live: The Champions League winners take on the Europa League winners as Madrid battle Frankfurt. Here’s how to watch live in the UK.

Some fans in the UK would have been hopeful of an all-English Super Cup showdown with Liverpool taking on West Ham. However, Madrid knocked off Liverpool in the Champions League final (much to the delight of most English fans), and Frankfurt ended the Hammers’ dreams of European glory at the semi-final stage.

14-time European Cup/Champions League winners Real Madrid will be looking to add even more silverware to the collection as they bid for a fifth UEFA Super League trophy, having won the one-off game in 2002, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

It hasn’t been a good start to the Bundesliga campaign for tonight’s opponents Frankfurt, who lost their opening fixture 6-1 to the ever impressive Bayern Munich. The La Liga season is yet to kick off, so this will be Real’s first competitive game of the 2022/23 season, which will be interrupted by the World Cup.

The German side might be a little more match ready, but it would be a big surprise if they were lifting the Super Cup at the end of the night.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Eintract Frankfurt on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Real Madrid vs Frankfurt kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Frankfurt kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday August 10. The game is being played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland. The game

How to Real Madrid vs Frankfurt on TV and online

BT Sport retains the rights to the Super Cup as it’s the official UK broadcaster for both the Champions League and the Europa League. You can watch from from 7:00pm on BT Sport 1 and in 4K HDR on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.