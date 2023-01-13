How to watch The Traitors US: Stream the American version online in the UK right now

How to watch The Traitors US: The viral hit The Traitors has an American version that’s now available to watch in the UK in full. Here’s how.

Were you gutted when you finished The Traitors? The BBC One game show, which saw Faithful contestants attempt to identify a trio of hidden Traitors within their midst, as they worked together to win a bundle of cash, was somewhat of a sensation towards the back end of last year.

Whether it was contestants that fans loved, or loved to hate – I couldn’t stand Alex, she was the absolute worst, and will always have a soft spot for Aaron – we enjoyed that series like it was the bloody World Cup!

The tactical murders, the tense roundtable evictions, the efforts to recruit more Traitors, the heartbreak of ousting a Faithful.. it was almost too much at times.

The good news is there’s no need to wait for the inevitable Season 2 or the UK celebrity spin-off. There’s a ready-made season ready for you to watch right now. The Traitors US can now be enjoyed in full and you won’t have to mess around with VPNs or signing up for another expensive streaming service to enjoy it.

How to watch The Traitors US on TV and online

On January 12, the BBC announced it had acquired the rights to The Traitors US. It didn’t take long for the Beeb to dump the entire 10 episodes on the iPlayer. You can tune in right now on the iPlayer website and on mobile and smart TV apps.

If you prefer to watch on traditional TV, you can also enjoy the show on BBC One and BBC Three. The BBC revealed the schedule in a press release.

The show will be available on BBC One as double-bills on Wednesday nights at 10.40pm for 5 weeks from the 25 January. The Traitors US will be available on BBC Three across three weeks as follows: Tues 24 Jan, Weds 25 Jan and Thurs 26 Jan

Mon 30 Jan, Tues 31 Jan, Weds 1 Feb and Thurs 2nd Feb

Mon 6 Feb, Tues 7 Feb and Weds 8 Feb BBC

The Traitors US location, host and contestants

The Traitors US was filmed on location in the same “ancient Scottish castle” as the UK version, but this time it isn’t Claudia Winkleman handling the hosting duties.

Instead, it’s a Scotsman, Alan Cumming, who’ll oversee the tasks, roundtable evictions and murders. There are 20 contestants again, with Americans from many walks of lives making the trip to Scotland. We’re prepared for the American version to up the ridiculousness to new levels and can’t wait to tune in.