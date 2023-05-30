How to watch the Ted Lasso finale: Early drop time for the final episode

How to watch the Ted Lasso finale: The final whistle is about to sound on the beloved, heartwarming Apple TV+ comedy. Can AFC Richmond finish the season on a high?

The Apple TV+ smash hit Ted Lasso is approaching the end of its three season run, with all indications suggesting this will be our last game following AFC Richmond and the lovable cast of players, staff, and related characters.

What a journey it has been for the boss of the west London club, which has become most of our second teams over the course of the last few years.

After relegation and then promotion back to the Premier League, this season has again covered some of the tougher off the field social issues. This season has again offered insight into Ted’s mental health struggles, while episodes have focused on the plight of immigrants, a player’s concealed sexuality and the leaking of sensitive videos online. Jamie and Roy have even bonded and have a little bromance going on.

Indeed the last few episodes haven’t been so much about the Total Football Lasso’s men have been playing, but the associated dramas with the squad. While the lighthearted nature of the first season or so might be missed, the added layers have enhanced the show as a whole, without taking away over the laughs.

We’re going to miss Ted Lasso deeply, but perhaps the happiest ending is still possible? And there have been hints about spin-off series too, despite some pretty serious production issues.

The finale is upon us. Here’s how to watch on the best TV in the house.

How to watch the Ted Lasso finale

Apple TV+ is the only place where you can watch the Ted Lasso finale and every other episode to date. You’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs £6.99 a month and you can sign up for Apple TV+ here. You can watch via the Apple TV app on an entire gamut of devices.

You may be used to the episode being available to watch at 8:00am UK time on Wednesdays, but it appears Apple is switching things up for the final episode, perhaps in the interest in giving West Coast viewers some love.

Apple is promising it will drop at 9:00pm Pacific Time, which is 12:00am Eastern Time and 5:00am UK time.

This means Brits will have plenty of time to watch the finale before going to work on Wednesday and perhaps won’t have to run the gauntlet of spoilers.

Ted Lasso finale trailer

