How to watch The Sandman: When can you stream the long-awaited adaptation?

It’s been years in the making but a fully-blown adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is finally here and we’ve got all the info you need to know.

At this point, there are very few people out there who aren’t familiar with the work of author Neil Gaiman in some way or another. His bibliography has spawned an absurd amount of adaptations, with films and TV shows including Coraline, Stardust and more recently, Good Omens.

Out of all the works Gaiman has published however, The Sandman is easily one of the most popular, with a legacy as one of the most critically acclaimed graphic novels of all time. Because of this, the hype is palpable and if you want to be among the first to tune in and see how the adaptation stacks up, then here are the steps you need to follow.

Where can I stream The Sandman?

Because The Sandman graphic novel was published by DC Comics (which in turn is owned by Warner Bros Discovery) you’d be forgiven for thinking that the series would be headed to HBO Max, or Now in the UK, but this isn’t the case.

Instead, The Sandman will be available exclusively on Netflix, after the streaming service secured the adaptation rights to the property back in 2019.

When does The Sandman come out?

If you’re watching from the UK then set your alarms as The Sandman will be available to stream tomorrow, August 5 from 8am.

How many episodes will The Sandman have?

The Sandman will have a total of 10 episodes, all of which will launch at the same time so you can binge-watch them until your heart’s content.

The Sandman cast and trailer

Much has been made about The Sandman’s cast, with a refreshing mix of familiar actors and relative newcomers. Tom Sturridge will lead the ensemble as the series’ protagonist, Dream, alongside Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar and Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian.

If you want to get a glimpse of the show before its premiere, check out the trailer below.