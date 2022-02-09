How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event this afternoon

Samsung will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event this afternoon to launch its Galaxy S22 range of flagship smartphones, among other things. The event will be streamed online, so here’s how to watch it.

We’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S22 itself launch alongside the larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter is the big one here, with a rumoured return to the design and S Pen integration of the sorely missed Galaxy Note range.

It’s not all going to be about phones either, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series (including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra) virtually guaranteed an outing.

Here’s how to watch the Galaxy Unpacked event on your internet-connected device of choice.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy launch event

Samsung’s next event will take place on Wednesday February 9 at 10AM ET (or 3PM here in the UK). That’s today.

This will be a virtual event, and you can stream it on Samsung’s website from any device with a web browser. Head over there now and you’ll find an anticipation-building countdown to the event.

Alternatively, you can follow the event on Samsung’s YouTube page. We’ve embedded the video right here for convenience, but you can click through to go straight to YouTube itself.

This should be the easiest way to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on most phones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. Naturally, we’ll have all the news and reaction from the event, while our comprehensive reviews will follow in due course.

Stay tuned. This one’s going to be epic.