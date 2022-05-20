How to watch the Premier League final day: Where to stream the games in the UK

After 37 games, we’ve finally arrived at the final weekend of the Premier League season and there’s so much still to be decided. Here’s how to stream games in Gameweek 38 live in the UK, whatever device you’ve got to hand.

Final days of the season can often be drab affairs, especially if the title is already sewn up and the relegation sufferers are unable to claw back enough points to escape the drop. But that’s certainly not the case on the final day of the Premier League season for the 2021/2022 season.

Not only could Liverpool still pip Man City to the league crown, but we still don’t know whether Leeds or Burnley will drop down into the Championship. Fourth spot and the Champions League place that comes with it is also up for grabs, with Arsenal hoping Spurs drop points to Norwich and they themselves can beat Everton.

West Ham could still leapfrog Man United and grab the Europa League spot too, forcing the Red Devils into the Europa Conference League. And finally, there’s the small matter of whether Leicester can finish the season with a win and a possible 8th placed finish.

With so many possibilities, this could very well end up being one of the best final days in recent memory.

In the UK, there are only three games being shown on TV: Liverpool vs Wolves, Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Brentford vs Leeds. See below for all the details and where each game can be watched and streamed.

What time do the final Premier League games kick off?

Well, this is an easy one. Every single Premier League game this weekend kicks off at 4 PM on Sunday, May 22. All 20 teams will play at the same time.

How to watch Liverpool v Wolves in the UK

Liverpool need to beat Wolves and hope Man City slip up against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa for them to pick up the league win. If you want to watch Klopp’s men continue the search for an unprecedented quadruple, you can tune into Liverpool v Wolves on Sky Sports Premier League, either with a TV subscription or via Now TV. Coverage starts at 2:30 PM.

NOW Sports Membership – Save 50% Get access to Sky Sports channels for a day, plus enjoy a 3 month mobile month membership for just £5.99 NOW

one-off payment

£5.99 View Deal

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa in the UK

Man City are a single point ahead of Liverpool and know that a win against a Villa side with nothing to play for will secure them the title. But, it’s not going to be that easy, is it?

Villa are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and have ex-Liverpool favourite Philipe Coutinho in their side. Could this help Aston Villa put a spanner in Pep’s title plans?

You can tune into Man City v Aston Villa on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD, either with a TV subscription or via Now TV. Coverage starts at 2:30 PM.

How to watch Brentford vs Leeds United in the UK

If you’d prefer to focus on the relegation battle, then you’ll want to keep an eye out for Leeds United’s trip to Brentford.

With Burnley bagging a vital midweek point and Everton staving off the drop thanks to a wonderful comeback win against Crystal Palace, Leeds need to get at least a point here and hope Burnely lose to ensure Premier League survival.

Brentford v Leeds United is on Sky Sports Football and Sky Showcase and you can watch either with a TV subscription or via Now TV. Coverage starts at 2:30 PM.

NOW Sports Membership – Save 50% Get access to Sky Sports channels for a day, plus enjoy a 3 month mobile month membership for just £5.99 NOW

one-off payment

£5.99 View Deal

What about the other games?

Only the three games above will be shown in the UK and only Sky Sports are showing games – there is nothing on BT Sport. There will be a Match of the Day at 10:30 PM on BBC One showing highlights from all the games.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.