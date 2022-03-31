 large image

How to watch the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus is holding a launch event today for the global version of its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here’s how and when to check out the launch online.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has already technically been launched, with an initial event held in China back on January 11. However, that model was exclusively for the Chinese market, with a decidedly different software offering to the one we can expect to see.

That earlier launch means two things: the launch event is unlikely to go on for long; and we have a very good idea of what the phone is going to look like from a hardware perspective.

In terms of specs, we already know that there’ll be a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a ramped up 5000mAh battery. That initial Chinese model also packed in a 80W wired charger.

The headline feature, though, is set to be a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera set-up, led by a 48MP main sensor, with an 8MP 3.3x telephoto and a meaty 50MP ultra-wide backing it up.

The big unknown in all of this is what the global pricing of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be, as well as what the available models will be and where they will be made available.

OnePlus’s big event will take place on March 31 at 15:00 GMT (11:00 ET). That’s today.

This is going to be a purely online-only event, with a direct stream hosted on YouTube. You can watch the stream live by following this link to the YouTube feed, or stick around here and click play on the video embedded below.

That’s two easy ways to follow the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event. Given that YouTube’s the host platform, you’ll be able to watch it live on most phones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

Rest assured that we’re also working on our OnePlus 10 Pro review, so you’ll be able to catch our thoughts on the phone pretty sharpish.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
