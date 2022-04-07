How to watch The Masters golf in the UK – what time does Tiger tee off?

How to watch The Masters golf in the UK this weekend? One of the most iconic tournaments in golf has just teed off. Here’s how to watch The Masters in the UK.

Four days of intense competition awaits in one of the landmark events on the sporting calendar. It’s the first major of the 2022 golf season, at one of the most famous courses in the world. And, he’s back. What’s not to love about The Masters at the Augusta National this weekend?

As we mentioned in the intro, Tiger Woods is back in action for the first time in a pro tournament since a car accident in February 2021 left him with serious leg injuries. He’s seeking a 6th Masters title, and the first since his emotional win in 2019.

Woods said he wouldn’t enter if he didn’t think he could win another Green Jacket, and you’d have to be crazy to bet against him. The favourites this weekend include modern greats like John Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. You can never count out the likes of Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka either.

It’s going to be an enthralling four rounds at Augusta. Here’s how to watch tonight on Sky Sports

The Masters starts on Thursday April 10 in the United States, with the early starters beginning their rounds at 1:30pm UK time.

Round 1: Thursday April 7

First group tees of at 8:30am EDT (1:30pm UK time)

Round 2: Friday April 8

First group tees off at 8:00am EDT (1:00pm UK time)

Round 3: Saturday April 9

Tee timers to be confirmed

Round 4: Sunday April 10

Tee times to be confirmed.

What time does Tiger Woods play at The Masters?

The great Tiger Woods begins his first round at 11:04am local time on Thursday. That’s 4:04pm UK time. His second round gets underway on Friday April 8 at 1:41pm EDT. That’s 6:41pm UK time. Whether there’ll be a round three and four depends on whether Woods makes the cut, but he’s off to a good start.

How to watch The Masters in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the coverage in the UK with highlights on BBC every night. Unfortunately, the Augusta National golf course in Georgia has some pretty old fashioned rules when it comes to televising the event. It’s not like other events where you can watch all of the action from beginning to end. Here’s the lowdown on the live coverage and highlights this weekend.

Date: Thursday 7th April

Round: 1

Channels: Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

Featured Groups Live: 2:30pm to 7:00pm

The Masters Live: 7:30pm to 12:30am

Highlights: BBC Two / iPlayer at 00:15am to 01:45am

Date: Friday 8th April

Round: 2

Channels: Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

Featured Groups Live: 2:30pm to 7:30pm

The Masters Live: 7:30pm to 12:30am

Highlights: BBC Two / iPlayer at 00:15am to 01:35am

Date: Saturday 9th April

Round: 3

Channels: Sky Sports Golf (with intermittent coverage on Sky Sports Main Event)

The Masters Live: 7:30pm to 12:30am

Highlights: BBC Two / iPlayer at 00:00am to 1:30am

Date: Sunday 10th April

Round: 4

Channels: Sky Sports Golf (with intermittent coverage on Sky Sports Main Event)

The Masters Live: 6:30pm to 12:30am

Highlights: BBC Two / iPlayer at 00:10am to 02:10am

While the 90 minutes to 2 hours of highlights per night might suffice, if you want to watch The Masters live in the UK you’ll need an active Sky Sports subscription to tune. If you don’t have access through the satellite or cable platform, there’s always the option of the online, a la carte Now streaming platform.

