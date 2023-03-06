 large image

How to watch The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2: The franchise Disney+ Star Wars spin-off is back. Here’s how to catch up with Din Djarin and Grogu’s latest adventures in the galaxy far, far away.

The Mandalorian is arguably the most accomplished Disney+ original series of all. The Star Wars show, which is set following the events of Return of the Jedi follows the adventures of a rogue Mandalorian soldier and his little green sidekick Grogu – or Baby Yoda as he is colloquially known.

The third season got underway last week with our heroes meeting old friends and foes, and braving new perils as they attempt to find their place in the galaxy. There are some minor episode 1 spoilers ahead.

The first episode of the third season established the stakes for ‘Mando’ as he seeks redemption for his transgressions and reclaim his place among the Mandalorian ranks.

We also meet up with Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) who’ve experienced contrasting fortunes since the climax of the second series.

Mando also ran afoul of some space pirates in episode one, and we get the impression they might be on his tail for much of this season.

How to watch The Mandalorian Episode 2

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2 drops on Wednesday March 8 at 8:00am UK time.

To watch The Mandalorian, you’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription. There are no free trials anymore, so you’ll need to fork over some cash or convince a friend or family member to lend you their password. Unlike Netflix, Disney+ hasn’t clamped down on password sharing just yet.

Disney+ costs £7.99 a month and you can save a few bucks with a £79.90 annual subscription. You can sign up by following the link below.

Once you have Disney Plus, you’ll be able to watch seasons one and two of The Manadalorian and watch episode one from last week.

Sign up for Disney+

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.

  • Disney+
  • £7.99 a month
View Deal

