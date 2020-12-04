The Mandalorian Season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch Episode 6 of the live-action Star Wars show.

The second season of The Mandalorian is passing by a little too quickly for our liking. We’ve already had five instalments and Episode 6 of eight dropping on Friday morning.

What time does The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 start?

As usual, The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 will land at 8:00am UK time on Friday November 27. If you don’t feel like waiting until after work and want to ensure you get through the day spoiler-free, it will be ready and waiting for you.

How to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6

The only place to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 is on the Disney Plus streaming service. The original series was produced exclusively for the platform, so don’t expect to see it elsewhere.

You can watch every episode to date, including the whole of season 1, with an active Disney Plus subscription. For £5.99 a month, or £59.99 a year (a 15% saving) you’ll get access to both seasons of the hit Star Wars spin-off. There are no longer any free Disney Plus trials available, so you’ll need to fork over a bit of cash in order to watch. You can sign-up here.

As well as The Mandalorian, you’ll also get the Star Wars movies and animated television shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels. You’ve also got the massive array of Disney, Pixar and Marvel content to delve into, as well as Fox programming like The Simpsons and all the nature programming you can shake a stick at from National Geographic.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 preview

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Episode 5 will go down as one of the greatest pieces of Star Wars content ever committed to film. It was an absolute joy to see Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano in all of her ass-kicking glory, following her iconic appearances in The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series’.

We also learned more about The Child (aka Baby Yoda), including his real name and his training experiences at the Jedi Temple. Yes, he would have been there when Anakin slaughtered the younglings in Revenge of The Sith. So yeah, it was quite the episode.

Ahsoka refused Mando’s request to train Grogu due to his feelings of attachment and a potential inner conflict (we’ve seen that go wrong before). However, all hope is not lost. The quest to find more Jedi continues. We can’t wait to see what’s next.

