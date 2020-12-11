How to watch The Mandalorian: Stream episode 15 ‘The Believer’ online

How to stream The Mandalorian Episode 15: If you’re looking to stream the latest episode of The Mandalorian online, then we’ve got all the key information you need to know.

Is it just me or does The Mandalorian just keep getting better and better? With the introduction of Boba Fett and the proper return of Moff Gideon, last week’s episode was jam packed, but of course it was that cliffhanger ending that has us all desperate for the next episode to roll around as soon as possible.

Deal: Stream The Mandalorian with the Roku Streambar – now just £91.99 with code PICK8OFF

The big question now is how will the Mandalorian save Grogu (Baby Yoda to the rest of us) from the clutches of the Empire? Well, as last week’s episode hinted, the solution might include a familiar face in the form of Bill Burr’s Migs Mayfield. So get ready for another exciting episode that we’re sure won’t disappoint.

The Mandalorian Episode 15 Release Date

As luck would have it, episode 15 of The Mandalorian is now available to stream, so there’s no need to wait around (although it’s probably best to hold off until the working day is done before popping it on the telly).

How to stream The Mandalorian Episode 15

It should be common knowledge by now but just in case you’ve been living under a rock for the last several months, The Mandalorian episode 15 is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus. This means that it’s absolutely imperative to have a Disney Plus subscription to watch the latest episode.

At present, Disney Plus is still one of the cheapest streaming services around at only £5.99 a month (or £59.99 for a year’s subscription), although this is set to change in 2021 with the monthly price increasing to £7.99. With that in mind, we definitely recommend signing up now before the price hike.

