How to watch the Made by Google Pixel 7 event

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google’s next big product launch takes place today with the Pixel 7 event, and we already know that it’s going to be a full roster. Google has spilled a fair number of beans in the lead up to the event.

This is going to be where Google finally gives us the full lowdown on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the much anticipated Pixel Watch.

Keep an eye out, too, for some bonus Nest products to make your home a little smarter.

Read on to find out the finer details about the Pixel 7 event, including how and when to watch it.

How to watch the Made by Google event

Google’s next event will take place on Thursday October 6 at 7am PDT (or 3pm here in the UK). That’s today.

Sundar Pichai’s team will be taking to the stage in Brooklyn, New York. This will be the first in-person event Google has held in several years, so it’s quite an exciting one.

Of course, Google will also be streaming the entire event live. This is the company that pretty much serves as the gateway to the modern internet, after all.

So, how on Earth do you go about watching it on your device of choice?

The Google event will be broadcast live on YouTube, Google’s very own video service. You might have heard of it. You stay here and watch the event using the embed below, or click on the video and watch it on YouTube.

This is YouTube we’re talking about here, so it’ll work on pretty much all phones, tablets and laptops, as well as most media boxes and smart TVs.

If you can’t follow the event live, rest assured that we will be doing so in your stead. You’ll be able to catch up on all the releases by checking in to TrustedReviews throughout the day.

