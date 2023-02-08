How to watch The Last of Us Episode 5 two days early in the UK

There’s a treat in store for The Last of Us fans – the early drop of the season’s fifth episode. UK fans will be able to join in the early watch party and here’s how.

The Last of Us is becoming more and more popular by the week. The legions of gamers who’ve been waiting years for the adaption from HBO have been joined by millions more viewers tuning in following the huge buzz from the premiere and subsequent episodes.

After a massive departure from the source text with a stunningly beautiful episode 3, it was back to navigating the infected and the remnants of humanity with differing agendas in episode 4.

We’re now ready for episode 5 and, thanks to the NFL Super Bowl taking place in the United States this Sunday night, HBO has decided to drop the episode early.

After all, it wouldn’t be fair for the biggest sporting/cultural event in the United States to have to compete with the might of The Last of Us now, would it?

How to watch The Last of Us Episode 5

HBO is moving the episode forward 48 hours from its usual time spot on Sunday evening. And Trusted Reviews has today received confirmation from Sky that the simulcast arrangement with Sky Atlantic will remain in tact for this week.

Thus, episode 5 of The Last of Us will air at 2:00am UK time on the morning of Saturday February 10 on Sky Atlantic. If you like to watch at the usual Monday evening time, you’ll still be able to. But you’re risking spoilers that way. It’ll also be available on-demand thereafter.

The Sky Atlantic channel is available via a traditional Sky TV subscription available through a satellite dish, or via Sky Glass, Sky Stream. You’ll also be able to watch via a NOW subscription on a range of mobile devices and smart TV apps, so there’ll be plenty of opportunities to watch.

A NOW Entertainment package, which features Sky Atlantic is £9.99 a month. However, you can combine it with a Cinema Package for £12.99 a month for six months.

The Last of Us Episode 5 trailer

The Last of Us plot

The show explores humanity’s efforts to survive a deadly infection that turns people into horrific mutants and threaten’s the human species very existence. Get infected and you join the legions of the undead.

The survival of one human in particular is particularly important. Ellie, a young orphaned girl. In the games, Ellie carries some immunity to the virus, which is considered crucial to finding the antidote. Her protector is Joel, who must get her out of a quarantine zone. Anyone who played the original game knows that the surviving factions of humans pose as much danger as the infected.

The series synopsis says: “The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”