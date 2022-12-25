How to watch The King’s Speech: Charles’ first Christmas Day message on TV and online

How to watch The Kings Speech on Christmas Day: It’s an historic message from the monarch as King Charles III addresses the nation for his first Christmas Day address.

So, this feels a bit strange doesn’t it? There’s never been a Christmas Day King’s Speech on British TV before (unless you count the excellent Colin Farrell film). The first televised Christmas address from a monarch was Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1957.

There had been Christmas Day addresses to the nation before. Elizabeth’s father began the tradition in 1932, but they were delivered via the radio waves. Indeed, Elizabeth’s own first addresses were aired on the radio.

That changed in 1957, when Elizabeth spoke to the nation through television cameras. She said: “It is inevitable that I should seem a rather remote figure to many of you. A successor to the kings and queens of history; someone whose face may be familiar in newspapers and films but who never really touches your personal lives. But now at least for a few minutes, I welcome you to the peace of my own home.”

After her passing this September, the duty now falls to the new King, Charles III. The new monarch will continue the long-standing tradition and it will air on the broadcast networks in the UK. His address is perhaps the most intriguing in a long time. What will he have to say? Will he address Harry and Meghan? What, if anything, will he have to say about the state of the nation?

How to watch The King’s Speech on TV and online

The King’s Christmas message will air on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV One and Sky One in the UK. It will be broadcast at the traditional time of 3:00pm UK time. That means Christmas lunch should be in the books and the washing up should be well on the way to being done.

If you’re unable to watch live or can’t get to the TV, then the BBC iPlayer and ITV X will also stream The King’s Christmas message live and on demand.