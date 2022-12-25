How to watch The King’s Speech: Charles’ first Christmas Day message on TV and online
That changed in 1957, when Elizabeth spoke to the nation through television cameras. She said: “It is inevitable that I should seem a rather remote figure to many of you. A successor to the kings and queens of history; someone whose face may be familiar in newspapers and films but who never really touches your personal lives. But now at least for a few minutes, I welcome you to the peace of my own home.”
After her passing this September, the duty now falls to the new King, Charles III. The new monarch will continue the long-standing tradition and it will air on the broadcast networks in the UK. His address is perhaps the most intriguing in a long time. What will he have to say? Will he address Harry and Meghan? What, if anything, will he have to say about the state of the nation?
How to watch The King’s Speech on TV and online
If you’re unable to watch live or can’t get to the TV, then the BBC iPlayer and ITV X will also stream The King’s Christmas message live and on demand.