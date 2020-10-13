How to watch the iPhone 12 reveal live tonight: Time and stream details

Apple is very likely launching the iPhone 12 today and if you want to watch the event live then we’ve got all the details right here including time, stream details and what to expect.

How to Stream the iPhone 12 reveal

Apple used to make its events tough to stream for anyone that wasn’t a user of the Safari browser. Things are far easier now, with the iPhone 12 ‘Hi, Speed’ event available across a whole load of platforms whether you use Windows or Mac or even Android.

The easiest way to stream the event is through YouTube, which lets you watch it on all manner of devices from your TV to your Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

You watch view it via the link below, and even set a handy reminder for the 6PM BST kick-off time (10am Cupertino time).

Apple will be streaming the show in a number of other ways too. It’s available via the Apple TV app and you’ll get a high-quality version this way through the brand’s streaming box. It might also be available via Twitter too, as has been the case with a few recent Apple launches.

The big reveal expected from the event, which Apple is calling ‘Hi, Speed’, is the iPhone 12. We’re expecting multiple models, including a pricier Pro variant and a Mini version with a far smaller screen. The tagline suggests big updates will revolve around speed and rumours suggest this iPhone will be the first to possess 5G data speeds. It should also be powered by the A14 Bionic, the 5nm chipset Apple utilised in the iPad Pro 4.

Other possible launches could be a HomePod Mini, AirTags and pair of over-ear headphones dubbed AirPods Studio. We’re also eagerly awaiting more information about ARM Macs, which should be coming before the year is up.

