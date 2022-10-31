How to watch the Halloween films online

The Halloween franchise has only gotten bigger over the years, with the supposed final instalment coming out this year.

The spookiest season is finally upon us and it’s the perfect time to binge some of the scariest horror movies. One of the best series of films to watch at this time of year is the titular Halloween series, which is made up of 13 different movies, with the latest addition, Halloween Ends, in cinemas and available to stream to certain regions now.

If you’re interested in finding out how you can catch up on some of the best movies from the iconic Halloween series, keep reading, as we’re going to break down how and where you can watch every single movie.

Halloween (1978)

This is the movie that started it all and introduced us to the terrifying character of Micheal Myers. Directed by John Carpenter, this movie is one of the most well-respected and iconic horror movies of all time, following the protagonist Laurie Strode as she tried to evade the walking nightmare that is Mr Myers.

Halloween can be found on Shudder, AMC+ as well as The Roku Channel, meaning that you will need to be a member of at least one of these services to get in on the action.

Halloween II (1981)

The second Halloween movie is a direct follow-up to the original, bringing in more lore and detail to the Michael Myers character. With even more scares and the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie, this is a great sequel and well worth watching if you’re looking for the same creepy atmosphere as the first.

Halloween II can be streamed on Amazon Prime with a Lionstage+ subscription, or it can be brought or rented from Amazon and other online stores.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now. Amazon

Cancel any time

30-day free trial View Deal

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

The third Halloween movie came out just a year after the second, and we’re sorry to say that the quick turnaround did not do this movie any favours. While we won’t spoil it for you, fans were less than impressed and it did not build up on any of the previously established lore.

If you’re looking to trim down this list and skip out on a few entries, this is definitely not a movie you need to watch.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch can be purchased from services like Amazon Prime, YouTube and iTunes. At the time of writing this article, it does not look like this movie is available to stream, which may be due to its lack of popularity in the series.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

After a six-year break, the Halloween series came back, reintroducing Michael Myers as the main antagonist. This film is definitely not perfect, with a few characters now missing from the series, but it’s still a great pick if you’re looking for some old-fashioned jump scares.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers can be watched on Amazon Prime with a Lionsgate+ membership, or brought from services like YouTube.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Another movie that was quick to follow its predecessor, Halloween 5 again focuses on Michael Myers as he attempts to take down Laurie’s daughter, Jamie Lloyd. This movie brings in new lore and is brimming with personality, for better or for worse.

If you want to watch Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, you can steam it on Shudder, meaning you will need to become a member to have access.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

The first movie to officially ditch the numbered title, it had an unfortunately troubled production and never quite resonated with fans like some of the previous entries. However, it does reveal even more scary lore about Michael Myers and adds more depth to his character.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers is a little hard to find thanks to its poor debut, although it can be rented or brought from VoD stores like YouTube and Amazon Prime.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Halloween H20 brought the series back to its roots; with the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie and the influences of other classic horror movies of the time, the seventh movie is nail-biting and a great addition to the series overall.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is available to watch on Netflix, so long as you’re a member, and can be rented or brought from Amazon Prime.

Halloween Resurrection (2002)

Unfortunately, the success of Halloween H20 was not enough to make the eighth movie in the franchise anyone’s favourite. Laurie Strode is killed off for the umpteenth time and Michael is preoccupied with a weird reality show taking place at his childhood home. While it’s definitely not the best movie from the series it does have some memorable moments, like Michael fighting Busta Rhymes.

Halloween Resurrection can be rented or purchased from services like YouTube and Amazon Prime.

Halloween (2007)

The first of two remakes from director Rob Zombie, the confusingly titled Halloween follows more or less the same events as the original movie. This time, it’s set a couple of decades later and focuses on different aspects of Michael’s personality, although it still features Michael desperately trying to hunt down his one true enemy, Laurie Strode.

It’s important to note that both the first and second movies from Zombie are a part of a different timeline, so you may want to steer clear if you’re only interested in the original premise of the first batch of films.

Halloween can be rented or brought from services like Amazon Prime and YouTube.

Halloween II (2009)

The second and final of Rob Zombie’s remakes, Halloween II is set a year after the first movie and follows Laurie Strode as she desperately tries to evade the terrifying clutches of Michael Myers. This movie is a lot darker and gorier than the originals but doesn’t have a massive amount of substance, although it is one to watch if you want to know how the Zombie timeline of Halloween ends.

Halloween II can be found on Netflix for anyone who is a member and can be purchased or rented from Amazon Prime.

Halloween (2018)

Halloween is the franchise’s highest-grossing movie to date and brought back the characters in a style known as the Legacy Sequel since it still focuses on the same characters, just further along on the timeline than the first couple of movies.

It stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and focuses on her attempts to finally take down Micheal Myers, coming in as one of the most fun and scary titles in the whole series.

Halloween can be rented or purchased from both YouTube and Amazon Prime.

Halloween Kills (2021)

The aptly named Halloween Kills has the largest kill count out of the entire series, showing how brutal this film can get. While it wasn’t as successful as its predecessor, it successfully set up the plot for the last movie, Halloween Ends, and gives us a penultimate look at one of horror’s most iconic characters.

If you want to watch Halloween Kills, you can stream it on NOW in the UK, provided that you have a Cinema membership.