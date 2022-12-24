 large image

How to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 on live TV and stream on-demand

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off: The festive baking tradition is back on UK screens this Christmas with an all new GBBO special. Here’s how to watch on free TV.

A new batch of five UK celebrities have embarked upon The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 challenges in the hope of convincing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith they should be crowned festive Star Baker inside the Bake Off tent. Once again, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are handling the hosting duties.

The Bake Off specials are always among the most anticipated festive telly hits, and this year promises to be no different. Here’s how to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 from the comfort of your home (with an optional mince pie and glass of mulled wine).

How to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off on TV and online

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on free TV in the UK on Channel 4 at 8:25pm on Christmas Eve, Saturday December 24. It will, of course, be available on available to stream on All 4 thereafter.

It’s the first of two festive Bake Off sessions, with The Great New Year Bake Off airing on Channel 4 on New Year’s Day.

There’s currently no trailer for either special, but we’ll update this article if Channel 4 drops a commercial ahead of the air date.

Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 line-up

This year’s line-up of five celebs taking the Bake Off Christmas challenge are the broadcaster and professional Mancunian Terry Christian, the TV presenter Gabby Roslin (formerly of The Big Breakfast and Children In Need), the actor Sir Tony Robinson of Blackadder and Time Team, the actress Claire Sweeney (who used to be in Brookside), and the Popworld presenter Maquita Oliver.

Who’s your money on? We’re going with Sir Tony.

