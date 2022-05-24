 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch The Flight Attendant Season 2 in the UK: When does the new series arrive?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch The Flight Attendant S2: The second season of Kaley Cuoco’s trippy drama about a not-so-humble flight attendant is back. Our helpful guide will let you know how to watch in the UK and how to catch up on season one.

One of the first releases of the HBO Max Originals era, The Flight Attendant was a big hit for the streaming platform in 2020, and enjoyed a similar reception when it arrived in the UK.

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is a riot as wild child flight attendant Cassie Bowdon who’s juggling her penchant for a drink with a career manning the aisles, while seeking to piece together solve a murder she witnessed and attempting to stay alive herself.

The high-octane series was full of twists as Cassie battled her demons, while entertaining occasional appearances from the dead man she woke up next to. This season things have kicked up several notches. Trust us, we’ve seen it already on HBO Max in the US!

The good news is The Flight Attendant Season 2 will arrive on UK shores imminently, and here’s everything you need to know about how to watch in the UK.

When does The Flight Attendant Season 2 air in the UK?

The first episode of The Flight Attendant Season 2 lands on Thursday May 26. Luckily for those who enjoy binging, the entire season will be dropped at the same time, as a box set, and available to watch in one sitting.

How many episodes of The Flight Attendant Season 2 are there?

Just like season one of The Flight Attendant, season two has eight episodes to devour if you can handle the tension in a single sitting. Of course, you can always go the conventional route and restrict yourself to one episode a week, but we bet you can’t.

How to watch The Flight Attendant Season 2 in the UK

The Sky Max channel is the exclusive home of The Flight Attendant Season 2. You’ll need access to the Sky Max channel, which is free to all Sky subscribers, and is available on-demand.

Certain Virgin Media and BT TV packages also offer access to Sky Max, which is a replacement for the longstanding Sky One channel in the UK.

If none of those are part of your viewing line-up, you can buy a subscription to the Now streaming service (FKA Now TV) and access Sky Max that way.

It’s available as part of the Entertainment package. It costs £14.99 a month, but also offers access to AAA content from Sky Atlantic including the cream of the HBO crop.

You’ll also be able to catch up on the entirety of The Flight Attendant Season 1 before the big drop on Thursday May 26.

The flight attendant

The Flight Attendant Season 2 plot

*Spoilers ahead*

Cassie has sobered up following the harrowing experiences of season one and has moved away from the hustle and bustle of New York for a more peaceful life in California.

Life isn’t so tranquil on the wagon though. As a result of her season one high jinks, she’s now a CIA asset being sent around the world on undercover jobs, while maintaining her cover as a flight attendant.

Things get a bit real on a trip to Berlin, as a mysterious blonde with a certain resemblance to Cassie commits a murder and sets off a car bomb in the German capital. Again Cassie’s in big trouble and her best mate Annie (Zosia Mamet) is enlisted to help her out of dodge. Oh and Sharon Stone’s in it as Cassie’s estranged mum, while the tremendous Rosie Perez also returns as Megan Briscoe.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before making your choice. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top telly.

You might like…

Windows 11 will finally jazz up Widgets with third-party support

Windows 11 will finally jazz up Widgets with third-party support

Chris Smith 18 mins ago
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
‘Gollum’ finally has a precious release date for PC and console

‘Gollum’ finally has a precious release date for PC and console

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Adding favourite apps on a new Windows PC will become a doddle

Adding favourite apps on a new Windows PC will become a doddle

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
How to stream Prehistoric Planet: Where can you watch the new series?

How to stream Prehistoric Planet: Where can you watch the new series?

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Pioneer DJ launches new Bluetooth desktop speakers

Pioneer DJ launches new Bluetooth desktop speakers

Kob Monney 7 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.