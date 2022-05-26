How to stream The Flight Attendant Season 2 in the UK now

How to watch The Flight Attendant S2: The second season of Kaley Cuoco’s trippy drama about a not-so-humble flight attendant is back. Our helpful guide will let you know how to watch in the UK and how to catch up on season one.

One of the first releases of the HBO Max Originals era, The Flight Attendant was a big hit for the streaming platform in 2020, and enjoyed a similar reception when it arrived in the UK.

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is a riot as wild child flight attendant Cassie Bowdon who’s juggling her penchant for a drink with a career manning the aisles, while seeking to piece together solve a murder she witnessed and attempting to stay alive herself.

The high-octane series was full of twists as Cassie battled her demons, while entertaining occasional appearances from the dead man she woke up next to. This season things have kicked up several notches. Trust us, we’ve seen it already on HBO Max in the US!

The good news is The Flight Attendant Season 2 will arrive on UK shores imminently, and here’s everything you need to know about how to watch in the UK.

When does The Flight Attendant Season 2 air in the UK?

The entire second season of The Flight Attendant Season 2 landed on Thursday, May 26. That means all the episodes of the show’s second run can be watched now, at your leisure.

How many episodes of The Flight Attendant Season 2 are there?

Just like season one of The Flight Attendant, season two has eight episodes to devour if you can handle the tension in a single sitting. Of course, you can always go the conventional route and restrict yourself to one episode a week, but we bet you can’t.

How to watch The Flight Attendant Season 2 in the UK

The Sky Max channel is the exclusive home of The Flight Attendant Season 2. You’ll need access to the Sky Max channel, which is free to all Sky subscribers, and is available on-demand.

Certain Virgin Media and BT TV packages also offer access to Sky Max, which is a replacement for the longstanding Sky One channel in the UK.

If none of those are part of your viewing line-up, you can buy a subscription to the Now streaming service (FKA Now TV) and access Sky Max that way.

It’s available as part of the Entertainment package. It costs £14.99 a month, but also offers access to AAA content from Sky Atlantic including the cream of the HBO crop.

You’ll also be able to catch up on the entirety of The Flight Attendant Season 1 before the big drop on Thursday May 26.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 plot

*Spoilers ahead*

Cassie has sobered up following the harrowing experiences of season one and has moved away from the hustle and bustle of New York for a more peaceful life in California.

Life isn’t so tranquil on the wagon though. As a result of her season one high jinks, she’s now a CIA asset being sent around the world on undercover jobs, while maintaining her cover as a flight attendant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8sEO07n7wg

Things get a bit real on a trip to Berlin, as a mysterious blonde with a certain resemblance to Cassie commits a murder and sets off a car bomb in the German capital. Again Cassie’s in big trouble and her best mate Annie (Zosia Mamet) is enlisted to help her out of dodge. Oh and Sharon Stone’s in it as Cassie’s estranged mum, while the tremendous Rosie Perez also returns as Megan Briscoe.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before making your choice. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top telly.