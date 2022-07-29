How to watch the final episode of Neighbours in the UK

It’s truly the end of an era, and if you want to make sure that you’re in the right place at the right time for Neighbours’ last episode then here’s all you need to know.

Even though we’ve known for several months that Neighbours would be coming to an end, it somehow didn’t feel real until this very moment. Having been a staple of soap TV for 37 years, Neighbours has well and truly left its mark on the cultural landscape, and its impact (including the stars that emerged from it) won’t soon be forgotten.

For long-time fans of the show, seeing the final episode will be a no-brainer but even if you haven’t tuned into the series for quite some time, we reckon that you’ll definitely want to pop on the final episode as it’s jam packed with a whole host of familiar faces from throughout the years. Without further delay, here’s how you can watch the series finale of Neighbours in the UK.

When can I watch the last episode of Neighbours?

You won’t have to wait long for the final trip to Ramsay Street as the last episode of Neighbours airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. If you’re not around to catch the episode as it airs then you can come back to it after the fact by streaming it on My5.

If you’re in need of a catch up before the finale lands then you can watch the penultimate episode of Neighbours at 6pm tonight on Channel 5.

Who’s in the final episode of Neighbours?

For those of you who don’t want anything spoiled for them ahead of the final episode – here’s your last chance to stop reading. There’s been a ton of speculation as to who might return to Ramsay Street from the show’s long list of stars and you’ll be glad to know that all the big names are back.

Icons like Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan make a return, as do Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce. You’ll even spot Natalie Imbruglia, as well as a bunch of Neighbours alumni that would take far too long to list here.