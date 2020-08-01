How To Watch The FA Cup Final: Stream Arsenal vs Chelsea live online

It’s one of the biggest days in the football calendar as Chelsea take on Arsenal in The FA Cup Final this Sunday. It’s an all-London affair at Wembley, and our guide will tell you how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live online wherever you are.

Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup Final kick-off time

The FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played, as is tradition, at Wembley Stadium in London. The game will kick off at 5:30pm BST.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup Final

The FA Cup Final will be broadcast on the free-to-air television on the BBC. Coverage starts on BBC One at 4:30pm, with an hour of build up before the big kick-off. If you can’t get to your television set, the game will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website, mobile app and the BBC iPlayer.

If you’d prefer to watch on BT Sport, the pay TV broadcaster is also covering the final. Coverage starts at 4:15. For subscribers with compatible equipment, it’ll be available on BT Sport Ultimate in glorious 4K. If you’re not currently a BT Sport subscriber you can sign-up for a monthly pass here.

Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup Final match preview

It’s the 139th FA Cup Final and it features two of the most successful clubs in the competition’s storied history. Arsenal have won it 13 times (a record), while Chelsea are in third-place with 8 wins overall.

Both clubs overcame tough semi-finals, especially Arsenal who surprised favourites Manchester City with a 2-0 win. Chelsea disposed of the other Manchester club with a comprehensive 3-1 win over United the following day.

Chelsea are slight favourites to bring the famous old trophy back to Stamford Bridge after finishing the Premier League in third-place. Arsenal were down in 8th, but have shown serious promise under new manager Mikel Arteta since the season restarted.

The pair last met in the FA Cup Final in 2017, with Arsenal overcoming Chelsea 2-1, to earn Arsene Wenger a final major trophy as Arsenal manager.

