How to watch the FA Cup Final for free: Man City vs Man United live stream

How to watch Man City vs Man United in the FA Cup Final: A Manchester derby will decide the FA Cup Final for the first time with a lot more at stake for both clubs.

Sure, the FA Cup is great, but local pride is perhaps greater. Manchester United have extra motivation on top of getting their hands on the famous old trophy for a 13th time in 21 final appearances.

Firstly, denying City a 7th FA Cup triumph. Secondly, denying the ‘noisy neighbours’ a shot at matching United’s famous 1999 treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. Of course, United did it without the spectre of 115 pending charges of breaking the Premier League’s financial rules, but potatoes, pot-ah-toes.

City will go on to face Inter Milan in the Champions League final and are heavy favourites to finally get their hands on ol’ Big Ears next Saturday night. United will be hoping for more silverware following a solid season where they finished 3rd in the Premier League to gain a spot in the Champions League next season, while also picking up the EFL Cup.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs Man United in the FA Cup Final on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Street Fighter 6 on Xbox for only £42.95 The newest addition to a classic series, this critically acclaimed title is now available with a 28% discount on launch for Xbox gamers. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £42.95 View Deal

Man City vs Man United kick-off time

Man United vs Man City will kick off at the traditional time of 3:00pm UK time on Saturday June 3. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London.

How to watch Man City vs Man United for free live on television and online?

Both BBC and ITV are carrying the game on free-to-air TV in the UK, so you can pick your pundits. The BBC One HD coverage (you can also watch on iPlayer or the BBC Sport website) begins at 1:50pm. If you opt for ITV 1 (or the ITV X streaming service), coverage starts at 2:05pm.

How to listen to Man City vs Man United

If you want to go truly old school and listen to the game on the wireless, you can do so thanks to BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Man City vs Man United commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.