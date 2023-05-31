How to watch the Europa League Final for free – live stream Sevilla vs Roma

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma in the Europa League Final for free. You can stream the game totally free online via YouTube tonight.

Sevilla vs Roma. Spain vs Italy. Mendilibar vs Mourinho. The prize? The Europa League trophy and a place in next-season’s Champions League. What a sumptuous prospect for the first showpiece European Final of three in the next 10 days.

Sevilla are the kings of this competition having lifted the trophy (and its UEFA Cup forebear) six-times in total. Meanwhile the legendary Jose Mourinho has won all give of his European Final appearances as a manager, including the first ever Europa Conference League final with Roma last season.

With two of European football’s most illustrious club sides contesting the final following a brilliant Europa League campaign, this one will be great for the neutral.

Here’s how to watch Sevilla vs Roma completely free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Sevilla vs Roma kick-off time

Sevilla vs Man United kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday May 31. The game is being played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Europa League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:15pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

BT Sport you don’t need to subscribe to BT Sport as all three major European Finals are going to be available foe free on TV, online and mobile.

BT explains: “All three finals will be available for free at btsport.com/final, via the BT Sport app for small and large-screen devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire and on the BT Sport YouTube channel.

“The finals will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and Stream platforms on channel 532 (HD).”

If you plan to use it regularly, you can subscribe to a BT Sport monthly pass.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.