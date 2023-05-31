Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch the Europa League Final for free – live stream Sevilla vs Roma

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma in the Europa League Final for free. You can stream the game totally free online via YouTube tonight.

Sevilla vs Roma. Spain vs Italy. Mendilibar vs Mourinho. The prize? The Europa League trophy and a place in next-season’s Champions League. What a sumptuous prospect for the first showpiece European Final of three in the next 10 days.

Save 10% on the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Save 10% on the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Amazon is offering a 10% discount on Apple’s latest and greatest earphones, the AirPods Pro 2.

  • Amazon
  • Save 10%
  • Now £225
View Deal

Sevilla are the kings of this competition having lifted the trophy (and its UEFA Cup forebear) six-times in total. Meanwhile the legendary Jose Mourinho has won all give of his European Final appearances as a manager, including the first ever Europa Conference League final with Roma last season.

With two of European football’s most illustrious club sides contesting the final following a brilliant Europa League campaign, this one will be great for the neutral.

Here’s how to watch Sevilla vs Roma completely free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Sevilla vs Roma kick-off time

Sevilla vs Man United kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday May 31. The game is being played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Europa League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:15pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

BT Sport you don’t need to subscribe to BT Sport as all three major European Finals are going to be available foe free on TV, online and mobile.

BT explains: “All three finals will be available for free at btsport.com/final, via the BT Sport app for small and large-screen devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire and on the BT Sport YouTube channel.

“The finals will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and Stream platforms on channel 532 (HD).”

If you plan to use it regularly, you can subscribe to a BT Sport monthly pass.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 4 weeks ago
Best tablet 2023: Top options reviewed and tested

Best tablet 2023: Top options reviewed and tested

Max Parker 2 months ago

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN  is now offering up to 66% off  with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.56/mo
Buy now
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.