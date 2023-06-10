How to watch the Champions League Final for free: Live stream Man City vs Inter Milan

How to watch Man City vs Inter Milan for free: The Champions League Final is free to watch in the UK. Here’s how to tune in and live stream the game.

Saturday is likely be the night Manchester City gets its hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time, thus completing English football’s most prestigious treble of league title, FA Cup and Champions League. It’s only been done once before, by City’s city rivals Manchester United back in 1999.

There’s a certain inevitability about this coming to pass. City haven’t been threatened in the Champions League all season and overcame holders Real Madrid with immense easy in the semi-finals.

They are overwhelming favourites to do the same to the Italian side who finished a third in Serie A, but have enjoyed a fine run to the finals, which included defeating city rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals.

Simone Inzaghi says his team have the opportunity to write a fresh chapter in the club’s history books, but surely emerging victorious over this expensively and dubiously assembled side would be the crowning achievement in the storied history of Internazionale.

If City get their hands on ol’ Big Ears it’ll be the crowning moment of Pep Guardiola’s incredibly successful reign in Manchester and will finally achieve the Abu Dhabi owners’ goal of lifting Europe’s biggest sporting prize.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs Inter Milan completely free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Inter Milan kick-off time

Man City vs Inter Milan kicks off at 3:00pm UK time on Saturday June 10. The game is being played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The site of Liverpool’s famous comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

How to watch Man City vs Inter Milan live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to the Champions League in the UK you can join the coverage from 6:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

However, you don’t need to subscribe to BT Sport as all three major European Finals are going to be available for free on TV, online and mobile. The best place to watch if you’re out and about might be the BT Sport YouTube channel.

BT explains: “All three finals will be available for free at btsport.com/final, via the BT Sport app for small and large-screen devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire and on the BT Sport YouTube channel.

“The finals will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and Stream platforms on channel 532 (HD).”

If you plan to use BT Sport regularly, you can also subscribe to a BT Sport monthly pass.

