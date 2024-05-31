How to watch the Champions League Final for free in the UK

How to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Final: You can watch the showpiece event for free in the UK. Here’s how.

Real Madrid are on track for a record-extending 15th triumph in the European Cup / Champions League and standing in their way are Germany’s Borussia Dortmund.

Despite the absence of English clubs this time around, there is English involvement as European Football’s showpiece event takes place at Wembley Stadium this year.

England star Jude Bellingham, who has become such a lynchpin for Madrid since his arrival from Dortmund last summer, will take centre stage too.

Madrid are big favourites for the title having seen off holders Manchester City in quarter-finals and Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. You’d be brave to bet against Carlo Ancelotti’s side getting their mitts on ol’ Big Ears once again.

Dortmund are this year’s surprise package, having beaten PSG in the semi-finals and having seen off the dangerous Atletico Madrid in the quarters. The charge to the final has been led by another Englishman, the Manchester United outcast Jaden Sancho, who has rediscovered his top form after rejoining his old club on loan.

A thrilling encounter awaits under the arch in North London. Here’s how to watch for free on the best TV you have in the house.

Champions League Final kick-off time

Dortmund vs Real Madrid will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Saturday June 1. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London.

How to watch Dortmund vs Madrid for free live on TV and online?

In the past BT Sport (now TNT Sports) offered the European Finals for free via its YouTube channel, even for non-subscribers. That won’t be the case this year, but the game will still be available for free.

All you need to do is create an account via Discovery+ and you’ll be able to stream the game via the website or the various apps. If you’re a Sky Customer or an EE customer there are ways for you to watch for no extra cost too.

Full details on how to register are here.

How to listen to Dortmund vs Madrid for free

If you want to listen to the game on the radio or smart speaker, you can do so thanks to BBC Radio 5 Live. Here’s the link to listen on the BBC.

